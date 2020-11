Charleston (United States), 03/11/2020.- Voters cast their ballots at a polling location at the Fort Johnson Baptist Church in Charleston, South Carolina, USA, 03 November 2020. Americans vote on Election Day to choose between re-electing Donald J. Trump or electing Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States to serve from 2021 through 2024. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/RICHARD ELLIS