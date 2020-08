Wilson Witzel, temporarily separated by the Justice as governor of Rio de Janeiro due to his relationship to a corruption plot, speaks during a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 28 August 2020. Witzel considered himself 'a victim' of political interests of the high institutions and accused the Attorney General's Office of 'persecuting governors.' The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) of Brazil ordered this Friday to dismiss for 180 days the conservative Witzel - a former ally of President Jair Bolsonaro - for irregularities in the management of public funds in the management to combat the coronavirus pandemic. EFE/Antonio Lacerda