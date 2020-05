Wuhan (China), 12/05/2020.- Chinese nurses recite an oath during a ceremony celebrating International Nurses Day at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 12 May 2020. International Nurses Day is marked on 12 May, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth, as health workers around the world face unprecedented risks combating the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. (Florencia) EFE/EPA/YFC/COSTFOTO CHINA OUT