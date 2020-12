Demonstrators celebrate the pass of the legalization of abortion law outside the Senate, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 December 2020. While the rest of the world exhaustedly counts the hours for the atypical 2020 to end, Argentina is on the streets this Tuesday awaiting the result of the vote in the Senate on the abortion law: one of the most important days of the year for the southern country is the penultimate. It will also be the penultimate, since thousands of attendees are expected to hold a vigil in the Plaza del Congreso during the early morning while the parliamentary discussion drags on until a decision is finally known, in the early hours of Wednesday. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni