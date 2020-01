Seattle (United States), 21/07/2019.- (FILE) - An aerial view of Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft sitting parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, USA, 21 July 2019 (reissued 10 January 2020). according to reports from 10 January 2020, internal Boeing messages were released in which one of the employees allegeldy said the Boeing 737 Max was 'designed by clowns'. The plane was grounded by aviation regulators and airlines around the world in March 2019 after 346 people were killed in two crashes. The loss was Boeing's biggest in the last ten years. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/GARY HE EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY *** Local Caption *** 55358889