IVORY COAST FRANCE DIPLOMACY:Abidjan (Cote D''ivoire), 20/12/2019.- French President Emmanuel Macron (C), his wife Brigitte (2-), Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara (L), and his wife Dominique Folloroux-Ouattara (3-L) inspect a guard of honour upon arrival in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 20 December 2019. Macron began his official three-day visit to Ivory Coast before visiting Niger. The visit is expected to bolster economic ties with the former colony as well as focus on security issues within the region. (Costa de Marfil, Francia) EFE/EPA/LEGNAN KOULA