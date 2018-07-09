A herd of Spanish bulls from a ranch known for breeding some of the most vicious fighting beasts chased thousands of revellers down the streets of Pamplona early Monday, the third day of the city's iconic Sanfermines festival, which saw four people hospitalized.

The bulls from the renowned Cebada Gago ranch, which in their 30 incursions in the running of the bulls fiesta have left almost 200 people injured, were ready to sprint from the start, charging at the runners, or "mozos," from the moment the corral gates opened.

The regional government of Navarra confirmed four people were taken to local hospitals, including a 30-year-old man from Alaska in the United States who was knocked unconscious when he was hit by one of the steers that accompany the bulls to help them run at an even pace.

The man, identified in a statement only by his initials, J.S., did a full somersault in the air after receiving the impact of the steer, before falling under the hooves of a group of charging beasts which on this run weighed between 495-545 kilograms (1,090-1,200 pounds) per beast.

This was the first time this year that the sun shone on the around 2,000 mozos who had gathered early enough to take part in the Sanfermines.

The streets were full of revelers who wanted to enjoy the heart-pounding race with the terrifying herd without worrying about slipping on wet cobblestones.

The Cebada Gago bulls are known for fast yet intense races that leave dozens injured annually, and this year they delivered on their promise of speed, thundering down the course at breakneck speed, though largely ignoring the mozos.

The fighting bulls completed the 875-meter (just over half a mile) course in a brisk 2 minutes and 33 seconds.

Two bulls stumbled over each other, lagged behind the main herd and looked distracted by the many brightly-clad runners around them.

One experienced runner saw the danger and whacked one of the ornery beasts with a newspaper repeatedly until both bulls picked up a trotting speed again and followed the stream of movement rushing towards the bullring that marks the end of the run.

Once in the ring, they again seemed tempted to fight with the revelers around them, but they finally spotted the open stable door and trotted through, 23 seconds after the first animal had done so, leaving behind a crowd that had experienced terror and vast doses of adrenaline.

The ring is to again be filled on Monday afternoon, when matadors battle it out against the bulls, which have no chance of winning, while hundreds of spectators cheer them on and hundreds of thousands more continue the Bacchanalian fiesta on the streets of Pamplona.