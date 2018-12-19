View of the exhibit "Museum and Theater: 100 years together (1918-2018)" at the Bolshoi Theater Museum in the Novy Manezh exhibition hall in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/CÉLINE AEMISEGGER

Russia's renowned Bolshoi Theater Museum in Moscow is marking its centenary with an extensive exhibition featuring dance memorabilia, costumes, posters and objects from productions by the iconic ballet company, a spokesperson for the institution told EFE Wednesday.

The Bolshoi Theater — a Moscow landmark founded in 1776 that has seen some of dance history's greats grace its stage — houses a museum which boasts a vast collection of over 100,000 pieces of dance memorabilia, some of which are showcased in "Museum and Theatre:100 years together (1918-2018)."

Even though this year the museum celebrates its 100 year anniversary, the collection started a much longer time ago, Katerina Novikova explained to EFE.

Novikova said the museum worked closely with the Theater to preserve its history and art pieces: from programs to costumes and sets.

The exhibition divides the archive material into two parts:

One area is dedicated to the history of the Bolshoi ballet, its productions and ballet stars.

The other section showcases the Bolshoi Theater Workshop's work with set design models, costumes, accessories and ballet shoes, all of which were made in-house for the company's productions.

Novika told EFE that viewers would be treated to never-before-seen objects due to the fact the museum doesn't have enough space to permanently showcase its entire archive.

Among the gems to be in the exhibition will be Russian ballet dancer Anna Pavlova's spectacular fan made from white feathers and vintage costumes, the oldest of which dates back to the 17th century.

A large segment of the show focuses on the work of Fyodor Fyodorovsky, founder of the Bolshoi workshop, chief artist and stage designer for the Theater for 30 years.

Fyodorovsky was well known for creating the Bolshoi curtain and designing the Kremlin's stars during the Soviet Revolution which did away with the Imperial eagles considered symbols of Tsarist Russia.

The workshop is now home to 1,000 workers who create everything from shoes to decorations for Bolshoi Theater productions.

"Museum and Theater: 100 years together (1918-2018)" is currently showing at Bolshoi Theater Museum in the Novy Manezh exhibition hall in Moscow.