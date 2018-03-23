A photo exhibition chronicling the career of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was opened on Friday at EFE international news agency's Madrid headquarters with 29 still shots and 50 television images covering the Portugal player's soccer career, including his five Ballon d'Or wins.
Sponsored by Turismo del Norte de Portugal, "Ronaldo, the Golden Boy" includes a life-size silhouette of Ronaldo alongside images of the Real Madrid striker from his youth career on the Portuguese island of Madeira.
The exhibition was inaugurated after the Spanish secretary of state for international cooperation for Latin America and the Caribbean, Fernando Garcia Casas, awarded Real Madrid president Florentino Perez the EFE Trophy for best Ibero-American club on behalf of his team.
Ronaldo's spill at Sporting Lisbon was depicted at the exhibition, as well as his arrival at Manchester United and his signing for Real Madrid in 2009.
One of the unforgettable moments of his career was his presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he was greeted by Real's late honorary president Alfredo Di Stefano, soccer legend Eusebio and Perez, who said the scene was a historic moment.