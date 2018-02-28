EFE President Jose Antonio Vera (2-R) and Jorge Fuentelsaz Franganillo head of EFE Cairo office attends an event held by the Spanish News Agency EFE at the Spanish Cultural Center (Instituto Cervantes), in Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

People attend an event held by the Spanish News Agency EFE at the Spanish Cultural Center (Instituto Cervantes), in Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

EFE President Jose Antonio Vera (R) and Spanish Ambassador to Egypt Arturo Avello Diez del Corral (2-L), and Jorge Fuentelsaz Franganillo (L) head of EFE Cairo office pose for a family picture during an event held by the Spanish News Agency EFE at the Spanish Cultural Center (Instituto Cervantes), in Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

People attend an event held by the Spanish News Agency EFE at the Spanish Cultural Center (Instituto Cervantes), in Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 28. 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

EFE President Jose Antonio Vera (C) attends an event held by the Spanish News Agency EFE at the Spanish Cultural Center (Instituto Cervantes), in Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Spanish Ambassador to Egypt Arturo Avello Diez del Corral (C) attends an event held by the Spanish News Agency EFE at the Spanish Cultural Center (Instituto Cervantes), in Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

EFE President Jose Antonio Vera (3-L) and Spanish Ambassador to Egypt Arturo Avello Diez del Corral (C), and Jorge Fuentelsaz Franganillo (L) head of EFE Cairo office pose for a family picture during an event held by the Spanish News Agency EFE at the Spanish Cultural Center (Instituto Cervantes), in Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

EFE, Spain's international news agency, on Wednesday in Cairo inaugurated a photographic exhibition on historical relations between Spain and Egypt on the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Cooperation and Friendship between the two countries.

The opening ceremony for the exhibition, held at the Cairo headquarters of the Cervantes Institute, was attended by EFE president Jose Antonio Vera; Cervantes Institute cultural director Martin Lopez-Vega and Spain's Ambassador to Egypt, Arturo Avello Diez del Corral, along with other diplomats, businessmen and personalities from various fields.

The "Spain-Egypt, a history of relations" exhibit covers selected moments in bilateral political relations and highlights the strong economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

At the ceremony, Vera affirmed that the Spanish news agency has "a long tradition of creating solid links between very different cultures," as is the case with relations between Spain and Latin America as well as Madrid's ties with Arab nations.

The 60 photographs in the exhibition are snapshots of history showing key moments in Spain-Egypt relations from the early decades of the 1900s until the present day.

The Spanish ambassador told EFE that, although bilateral political relations are optimal at the moment, economic cooperation could be improved.

The exhibition will remain open to the public at the Cervantes Institute headquarters until March 28.