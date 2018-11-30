Spain's secretary of State of Foreign Affairs, Fernando Valenzuela (L), at the 2nd Meeting of African and Spanish Journalists in Madrid under the slogan 'Other ways to communicate Africa'. Also present, Efe president, Fernando Garea (seated R,) Luis Padrón, General director of Casa Africa (seated 2R,) Councillor of Economy, Industry, Commerce and Knowledge of the Canary Islands regional government, Pedro Ortega (seated 3R) Madrid, Spain, Nov 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/JAVIER LIZON

The Spanish secretary o State of Foreign Affairs, Fernando Valenzuela (1st Row- C,) the president of EFE agency Fernando Garea (1st Row, L) seen among other assistants attending the 2nd Meeting of African and Spanish Journalists in Madrid under the slogan 'Other ways to communicate Africa', in Madrid, Spain, Nov 30, 2018.EFE-EPA/JAVIER LIZON

The president of Spain's international news agency EFE, Fernando Garea, speaking during the 2nd Meeting of African and Spanish Journalists in Madrid under the slogan 'Other ways to communicate Africa', in Madrid, Spain, Nov 30, 2018.EFE-EPA/JAVIER LIZON

The president of Spain's EFE news agency announced on Friday the creation of a new award for Spanish-language journalists in Africa, in memory of Saliou Traoré, the agency's late correspondent in Senegal who passed away on Oct. 13, after enduring a long illness.

EFE's President, Fernando Garea, spoke during the Second Africa-Spain journalism meeting and paid homage to the veteran agency correspondent, considered a model of professionalism and whose contribution, since 1981, in raising awareness on the African continent was deemed a benchmark.

"We hardly pay attention to Africa and when we do, we do it badly, and unfairly," Garea said.

The agency president called for more African-related content in mass media, adding that Traoré "loved EFE" as he recalled his moving chronicles of the African exodus that took place during the so-called "cayuco" migrant crisis.

A cayuco is a traditional African coastal fishing boat carved out of a tree trunk, but used by mafias to transport illegal migrants over to Spain's Canary Islands.

Often overloaded and highly unstable, they would sink with everyone onboard while attempting the dangerous ocean crossing.

The first edition of the "Saliou Traoré journalism awards for Spanish-language journalists in Africa," a joint initiative with Casa Africa, will take place in 2019 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria where the Spanish Ministry of Foreign affairs diplomatic-outreach House of Africa is located.

During his nearly four decades of journalism, Saliou, as he was known by his friends, covered the life sentence handed down to former Chad dictator Hissène Habré in Dakar, or the 2013 African visit of United States President, Barak Obama, among many other breaking news stories.

Traoré was born May 8, 1952, in Fatick region, south of Senegal's capital, Dakar, and joined EFE after being introduced to Jesús Fonseca, the agency's bureau chief in Senegal who hired him for being " a nimble and very able journalist who knew his country like the palm of his hand."