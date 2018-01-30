A residents wades through a street flooded by the waters of the Seine river in Villennes-sur-Seine, west of Paris, France, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA/YOAN VALAT

Children's swings in a garden flooded by the waters of the Seine river in Villennes-sur-Seine, west of Paris, France, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA/YOAN VALAT

A woman pulls a small boat carrying children in the middle of a street flooded by the waters of the Seine river in Villennes-sur-Seine, west of Paris, France, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA/YOAN VALAT

Yann, a Villennes-sur-Seine resident, walks in his garden flooded by the waters of the Seine river in Villennes-sur-Seine, west of Paris, France, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA/YOAN VALAT

A submerged car on a street flooded by the waters of the Seine river in Villennes-sur-Seine, west of Paris, France, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA/YOAN VALAT

Pedestrians watch a man photograph a lampost emerging from floodwaters on Ile Saint-Louis, on the banks of the Seine river in Paris, France, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A woman pulls a small boat carrying children in the middle of a street flooded by the waters of the Seine river in Villennes-sur-Seine, west of Paris, France, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA/YOAN VALAT

A resident and her dog on a street flooded by the waters of the Seine river in Villennes-sur-Seine, west of Paris, France, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA/YOAN VALAT

The overflowing River Seine in northern France on Tuesday saw its flood level begin to recede near the French capital a day after it had reached its peak, although neighboring areas continued to be inundated and on alert, as could be seen in images made available by epa.

The French government's flood monitoring system, Vigicrues, said the Seine showed a level of 5.74 meters (18.83 feet) where it flowed through Paris, 11 centimeters (4.3 inches) lower than the peak registered on Monday.

According to Vigicrues, the level could rise yet again as more heavy rainfall is expected in the following days, although it seemed unlikely that it would surpass Monday night's high point.

The worst flooding has affected the river's low basin, the so-called Seine meanders, where the copious flow provided by a tributary, the Oise, has caused the level to exceed the one recorded during the 2016 floods in which two people died in the Paris region.

In the high basin, the forecast rains are expected to swell the Marne, another Seine tributary, which could portend more waterlogged conditions for the towns in the area that already suffered heavy deluges over the weekend.

Images captured by an epa photographer on the ground showed locals using rowboats to navigate the swamped streets of Villennes-sur-Seine, a small town located 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) to the west of Paris, amid half-submerged cars and trees.