The persistent inflow of Venezuelan migrants has affected several countries in Latin America.

Millions have scattered through the mountains and forests as they flee the severe crisis faced by Venezuela in search of hope for better days in other countries, including ours.

Brazil has acted with responsibility and determination in the face of this migratory wave. In our case, it has particularly impacted the state of Roraima, in the north of the country.

We are receiving with dignity our Venezuelan brothers who suffer the consequences of what happens in Venezuela.

This is Brazil: a country of solidarity, traditionally welcoming to all peoples of the world, which has fulfilled its international commitments at all historical moments. We are a nation built by many peoples, many colors, many creeds, and have always maintained our belief in the great values of humanity.

It is clear that the arrival of Venezuelans to Brazilian territory brings significant pressure to our public services and considerable challenges for an impoverished state such as Roraima. Our government never loses sight of this fact.

From the very first moment, we have worked relentlessly to face these challenges. I have visited Roraima twice, and instructed federal authorities to monitor the implementation of the measures we have taken to address this crisis. We have done everything to support the population of Roraima and the migrants.

We have increased the number of civil servants at the border. We have expanded the presence of the federal government in the security area and in the social area. And I reaffirm: we have never considered the closure of our borders.

We provide documents to Venezuelans who arrive in Brazil which, among other purposes, allow these migrants access to our labor market.

We are intensifying vaccination and health care actions for Brazilians and Venezuelans alike.

We have built ten shelters for Venezuelans – with two more almost complete – where migrants receive food and adequate assistance. The Brazilian effort has been recognized by international organizations, including the United Nations Refugee Agency.

We have also intensified the resettlement to other areas of Brazilian territory for those Venezuelans who so desire. The process is naturally complex, but we have conducted it in an orderly and safe manner, and continue to do so.

In recent days, we have strengthened security in Roraima by sending more National Force agents to the area.

This week, I also issued a guarantee of law and order decree allowing the deployment of the Armed Forces in certain parts of that state, as provided in our Constitution, to ensure peace and tranquility to the people of Brazil and the incoming Venezuelans.

At the same time, we continue to promote diplomatic measures that encourage the Venezuelan government to return to democracy, stability and development, which we have done in coordination with other countries in the region and in multilateral fora such as the Organization of American States.

An important step in these efforts was the suspension of Venezuela from Mercosur due to violation of the group's democratic clause.

The Brazilian people have risen to the occasion and the Brazilian government will continue to do its part to uphold the humanitarian and solidarity values that are the embodiment of who we are as a nation.

By Michel Temer, president of the Federative Republic of Brazil