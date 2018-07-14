'Mozos' or runners try to avoid the bulls during the traditional San Fermin bull run as they arrive at the bullring in Pamplona, Spain, 14 July 2018. EPA/VILLAR LOPEZ

A herd of Spain's most legendary bulls pounded down the streets of Pamplona in pursuit of adrenaline-filled revelers on Saturday, leaving at least six hospitalized on the final day of the Sanfermines festival, though none were gored.

The beasts from the Miura ranch, whose hulking size and strong character have made them into almost mythical creatures, thundered down the 875-meter (just over half a mile course) in just 2 minutes, 12 seconds, the fastest race of this year's fiesta.

Medical officials confirmed that at least six people were hospitalized after the dangerous run, presenting trauma to the back, head, chest and face.

One unfortunate mozo barely survived accidental strangulation as a huge beast slammed into him and hooked a horn through his red neckerchief, dragging him along by the thin cloth that slowly tightened around his neck.

The neckerchief eventually ripped and the runner was left on the floor to be trampled by his original assailant and then by the rest of the herd.

The wet floor, huge crowds and the beasts' huge size _ Saturday's animals weighed between 565-605 kilograms (1,245-1,330 pounds) _ meant bulls and mozos alike were constantly falling onto the cobblestones.

The bulls shot out of their pen ready to charge against the around 2,000 people who gather for each run, but from the start, two struggled to keep pace, with one falling and another smashing into the wall before they had even reached the mozos.

The beasts had soon sped ahead of the steers but soon they crashed as they struggled to take a sharp right turn in the course, and one animal was left sandwiched between his larger companions.

Another beast hit the floor soon after, trapping a huddle of mozos between the fence and its deadly hooves and kicking several in the back and legs.

But despite the frequent crashing of bulls, many mozos were able to take part in some spectacular races just inches from the lethal pointed horns.

The Miura ranch dates back to the 19th century and is famous for its large and ferocious beasts that were immortalized in Hemingway's 1932 book "Death in the Afternoon."

The brutes also inspired Lamborghini, who upon visiting a Miura ranch in 1962 decided to make a bull the emblem of his car company, later naming a luxury sports car after it.

The legendary terror spread by the Miuras was not yet over though, as the magnificent beasts still had to return to the ring that marks the end of the course to battle for their lives in a gory fight with matadors.

Once the final bulls face off against the matadors, the Bacchanalian fiesta will start to wind down.

At midnight, crowds are set to gather in front of the town hall to sing "Pobre de mi" ("poor me") as they untie their red neckerchiefs, a sign that the revelry and madness that takes over Pamplona for the iconic festival is ready to hibernate until next year.