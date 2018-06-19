Young boys have fun as they run with the ball during a grassroots rugby school training session in the Katlehong township south of Johannesburg, South Africa, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Ball boys and girls look on during an intense Test match pitting the South African rugby team against England at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Boys from the Thembisa township practice their lineout drills during a grassroots schools rugby tournament played in the East Rand of Johannesburg, South Africa, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Boys from the Lakeside Primary School huddle together for a team talk during a grassroots schools rugby tournament played in the East Rand of Johannesburg, South Africa, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

South African fans share beers during their national rugby team's Test match against England at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Springboks captain Siyi Kolisi (L) congratulates fellow player RG Snyman (R) after winning his first match as captain in an intense Test match against England at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Springboks captain Siyi Kolisi (2-R) and other players react during an intense Test match against England at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Springboks captain Siyi Kolisi (C) warms up on the field with the rest of the team prior to the team facing England in a Test match at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Springboks captain Siyi Kolisi (Number 6) supports a jumper during the line out in an intense Test match against England at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Boys from the Queens High School arrive at a grassroots rugby tournament played in the East Rand of Johannesburg, South Africa, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Springboks captain Siyi Kolisi (on the screen) sings the national anthem with supporters in the stadium prior to the team facing England in a Test match at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Springboks captain Siyi Kolisi (2-R) tries to stop an England attack during the first half of an intense Test match at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Young boys sit on a stand and watch rugby being played during a grassroots schools rugby training session in the Katlehong township south of Johannesburg, South Africa, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Sporting history was recently made when South Africa's first black national rugby team captain ran onto the field at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg to lead the now-multiracial Springboks against England, as documented in a photo essay by an efe-epa reporter made available on Tuesday.

The African country's national rugby union squad was for decades the preserve of white _ mainly Afrikaner _ sporting culture and, as such, was during the apartheid years a team that only included white players and coaches and became the very public face of racial segregation.

After 127 years and 478 matches played by a team that saw 60 white captains come and go, Siyi Kolisi entered the field wearing the captain's armband on June 9 to change rugby history forever.

It was, in fact, the same stadium in which civil rights icon and former South African President Nelson Mandela wore the now-famous number six jersey in 1995, when South Africa won the Rugby World Cup it hosted, a feat that helped unite the nation shortly after the end of the dark and ignominious chapter that apartheid represented gave way to the former Dutch and British colony's first free and fair elections.

Kolisi grew up in the impoverished Zwide township outside Port Elizabeth and endured a hardship-filled upbringing, like millions of other young black South Africans.

At the age of 12, he impressed scouts at a youth tournament and was offered a scholarship at a successful rugby school, after which he went on to become a professional rugby player and was eventually selected captain of the Cape Town-based Stormers, which play in the international Super Rugby competition.

This road to success from grassroots township rugby to the biggest stage is the dream of many young disadvantaged children playing on hard grass fields across the country as part of the VUKA Rugby league.

VUKA Rugby is a sustainable program developed by the South Africa Rugby Union aimed at the development and promotion of the sport in marginalized communities and majority-black areas, where it is often still not fully ingrained.

As Kolisi and the Springboks _ which are now made up of players with diverse ethnic backgrounds _ prepared for the match against England, countless kids ran barefoot on frosty rugby fields in Johannesburg looking to one day emulate their hero.

During the match, the first out of three Tests pitting South Africa against the Red and Whites, England gained an early advantage, although Kolisi and the rest of the team fought back and in the end emerged victorious with a 42-39 win that gave the captain's historical day even more of a timeless, fairytale aura.

By Kim Ludbrook