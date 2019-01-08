A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier stands guard in front of the railway station before the alleged arrival of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in Beijing, Jan.8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Police officers on motorcycles accompany a motorcade believed to be carrying the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as they leave the railway station in Beijing, Jan.8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

South Korea on Tuesday expressed hope that the North Korean leader's visit to Beijing will pave the way for his second meeting with the United States president and also promote talks on disarmament in the Korean peninsula.

Kim Jong-un arrived in Beijing on Tuesday on a four-day visit during which he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean and Chinese state media reported.

South Korea's presidential office spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said in a statement that they hoped the exchange between China and North Korea would contribute to the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and the establishment of lasting peace in the region.

The spokesperson said Seoul hoped the visit would help in facilitating a second summit between Kim and the US President, Donald Trump.

Experts also believe that Kim's fourth known trip to China in the last one year may lead to the widely-expected second Kim-Trump meeting after the two expressed willingness to hold another round of talks on denuclearization.

Kim's first meeting with Xi was held in Beijing on exactly the same dates last, and came ahead of North Korea's participation in the Winter Olympics in South Korea, which kicked off a process of rapprochement between the two Koreas.

The other two summits with Xi in May and June occurred soon after Kim's summits with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and with Trump in Singapore.

During the Singapore summit, the US and North Korea agreed to work towards denuclearization in return for Washington's guarantee ensuring the survival of the regime.

However, talks have stalled due to lack of a clear roadmap for the disarmament process.

Trump has said that the location of the second summit would be announced soon.