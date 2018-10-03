Efe Agency President, Fernando Garea; Dominican Rep. Minister of Culture, Eduardo Selman (L) and Spanish ambassador, Alejandro Abellan (R) visit the exhibition "EFE in the Dominican Republic: 50 years in 50 photographs," at Santo Domingo's (Dominican Rep.) Spanish Cultural Center, celebrating the agency's 50-year relationship with the Caribbean island. Oct 2, 2018. EPA- EFE/Pedro Bazil

The president of Efe Fernando Garea during the presentation of the exposition 'Efe in Dominican Republic, 50 years in 50 pictures', at the Spanish Cultural Center, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Oct 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pedro Bazil

A street view of the"Centro cultural de España" in Santo Domingo, (Dominican Rep.) featuring the exhibition "EFE in the Dominican Republic: 50 years in 50 photographs," at the Spanish Cultural Center celebrating the agency's 50-year relationship with the Caribbean island. Oct 2, 2018. EPA- EFE/Orlando Barría.

The Chancellor of the Dominican Rep, Miguel Vargas, reacts in front of a Juan Luis Guerra photograph during the opening of the exhibition "EFE in the Dominican Republic: 50 years in 50 photographs," at the Santo Domingo's (Dominican Rep.) Spanish Cultural Center celebrating the agency's 50-year relationship with the Caribbean island. Oct 2, 2018. EPA- EFE/Orlando Barría

People attend the opening of the exposition 'Efe in Dominican Republic, 50 years in 50 pictures', at the Spanish Cultural Center, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Rep., Oct 2, 2018. EPA- EFE/Bayoan Freites

The Dominican Rep. Minister of Culture, Eduardo Selman (L), the singer of Grupo 440, Adalgisa Pantaleón (C), and the President of EFE agency, Fernando Garea (R), during the opening of the exhibition "EFE in the Dominican Republic: 50 years in 50 photographs," at the Santo Domingo's (Dominican Rep.) Spanish Cultural Center celebrating the agency's 50-year relationship with the Caribbean island. Oct 2, 2018. EPA- EFE/Orlando Barría

The world's leading Spanish speaking news agency inaugurated late Tuesday a photographic exhibition in the Dominican Republic's capital celebrating the outlet's 50-year relationship with the Caribbean island.

The retrospective exhibition titled "EFE in the Dominican Republic: 50 years in 50 photographs," was presented by the agency's president, Fernando Garea, at Santo Domingo's Spanish Cultural Center and will remain open to the public until Oct 27.

"This exhibition illustrates the extent EFE agency has contributed as a vehicle connecting all of America," Garea and described EFE's visual archive, which boasts over 15 million photographs, as a Spanish cultural jewel, which, by extension, links all of Latin America.

Garea listed some notable Dominicans figures over last five decades such as Chef María Marte, musician Michel Camilo, late painter Guillo Pérez, singers Johnny Ventura, Milly Quezada, Ángela Carrasco and Juan Luis Guerra or former basketball player Chicho Sibilio, all of them, he added, appreciated in Spain.

Also present at the inauguration were Dominican Chancellor, Miguel Vargas; Spanish Ambassador, Alejandro Abellán; Dominican Minister of Culture, Eduardo Selman, and Vice-minister of Tourism, Fausto Fernández, along with other authorities and personalities of the Dominican republic's mass media, culture, and politics.

Chancellor Vargas said Ibero American nations "have always counted with EFE agency as one of their main allies, thanks to its serious, balanced and professional news coverage."

EFE is the World's fourth largest agency, founded 79 years ago and a bureau network spanning 120 countries that annually publishes over 3 million news items across a wide diversity of news platforms.