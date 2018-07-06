The boom of a rocket fired from a balcony in Pamplona was drowned out by the cheering and singing of thousands of people clad in white and red as the Sanfermines, one of Spain's most iconic festivities, finally kicked off Friday.

The traditional txupinazo was fired by members of Motxila 21, a musical group run by the Down Syndrome Association of Navarre, as the massive crowds held their red neckerchiefs aloft and welcomed the Bacchanalian fiesta, known worldwide for the blood-thumping bull runs held every morning for a week.

Every last corner of the Pamplona town hall square was crammed full of revelers, though a majority's white clothes were stained a deep purple as people lobbed red wine through the air, showering everyone in the vicinity.

For a week starting from Saturday, the city will awake bright and early for a traditional running of the bulls, in which hundreds of people will sprint down an 875-meter (just over half a mile) course through the streets of Pamplona, as a herd of bulls thunder behind them.

Injuries, including severe gorings, are not uncommon, and around 15 people have been killed since records began in 1922, though the first records that hint at the fiesta date back to the 14th century.

The terrifying runs are interspersed with huge meals, copious amounts of wine and beer, parades, musical performances and general revelry spread out across the city, where the 200,000-strong population of Pamplona is joined by hundreds of thousands of visitors who flock there every year from across the globe.