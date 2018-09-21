Spanish international news agency EFE's President Fernando Garea presents the challenges and the roadmap that EFE is facing in the near future as he takes part in the New Communication Forum held in Madrid, Spain, Sep 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

The president of Spain's international news agency EFE on Friday said that a new law should be passed enabling the country's Parliament to in future appoint the head of the agency instead of the government.

Fernando Garea said his proposal would align the designation of the agency's president with the process now approved for Spain's national broadcaster, Radio Television Española (RTVE), which is currently designated by the parliament and not the cabinet.

"The proposal would seek, with the backing of all political parties, a parliamentary Bill leading to an election, by consensus, of EFE's future presidents like the other Spanish state-owned media, RTVE," Garea added.

Garea said his proposal sought to provide EFE with a higher degree of non-partisan independence.

"It doesn´t make sense," he said, to have different presidential designation mechanisms for Spain's publicly-owned media, whereby RTVE is designated by the parliament and EFE by the government.

Garea said he was seeking the backing of all Spanish parliamentary groups, whose support he solicited, and obtained, prior to accepting EFE's presidency.

A consensus which Garea described as "vital," even more so in times of acute political and parliamentary fragmentation.

Garea emphasized the urgency of going ahead with the legislative reform "to avoid the temptation of using the news agency as a partisan or government weapon."

"As a firm defender of gender equality and parity," Garea said he would pursue a new "Gender equality plan" and prioritize EFE's feminism-related news.

Garea stressed, once again, that journalism must be rigorous and credible with the sole aim of narrating current affairs.

"We are in dire need of it," he said, adding that "journalism can only be saved by journalism."