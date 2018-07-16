Franco sympathizers give the fascist salute and hold pre-democratic Francoist flags at the Valley of the Fallen, near Madrid, Spain, July 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Franco sympathizers give the fascist salute and hold pre-democratic Francoist flags at the Valley of the Fallen, near Madrid, Spain, July 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Spain's Socialist government said on Monday that no fixed date had been set for the planned exhumation of the remains of former fascist dictator Francisco Franco from the monumental mausoleum in which they are interred, as it had yet to determine the legal framework to do so.

Justice Minister Dolores Delgado told journalists that the legal framework for Franco's exhumation from the Valley of the Fallen _ a massive burial complex containing a basilica, a monastery and a 500-foot cross that were built by prisoners from Spain's democratically-elected republic after the Nationalists' victory in the Spanish Civil War (1936-39) _ was being worked on but hadn't yet been established.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had previously said that the removal of the dictator's remains from the mausoleum and their transfer to a location of his descendants' choosing would occur in the month of July.

Earlier on Monday, Spain's director-general for Historical Memory, Fernando Martínez, suggested there had been problems with Franco's relatives, who contemplated suing the state, and cast doubt on prospects that the exhumation could be carried out before the end of July.

The country's infrastructure minister, José Luis Ábalos, however, later denied the existence of any sticking points with the Franco family and said the decision had already been made and would be promptly implemented.

Hundreds of Franco sympathizers and nostalgics of his iron-fisted regime had gathered on Sunday at the Valley of the Fallen to protest the exhumation and to attend a mass in honor of the ruthless general who ruled over Spain for four decades.

An EFE-epa journalist present documented attendees giving the stiff-arm Nazi salute, singing the anthem of the Falange (the fascist and national-syndicalist party that supported the failed coup d'etat that prompted the Civil War and was later tasked with developing the Franco regime's official ideology), displaying Francoist flags and banners with the slogan "The Valley Shall Not Be Touched."

What to do with the Valley of the Fallen, a massive reminder of the Civil War and the brutal dictatorship that followed it, has been a constant concern for governments since Spain's return to democracy after Franco's death in 1975.

The contentious mausoleum was built over two decades by using the forced labor of thousands of Republican prisoners.

Franco personally supervised the location and construction of the monument, which includes a huge ossuary containing the remains of nearly 40,000 combatants, both Republican and Francoist, who were killed during the war.

The removal of Franco's remains will require a reform of Spain's Law of Historical Memory, which was originally approved by the government of Socialist Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, who held office from 2004-2011.

Zapatero said on Monday that the fact that the current government was seeking to establish a legal basis for the move was "reasonable" and said he was convinced that it would be done well, while dismissing the anti-exhumation demonstrators as belonging to a nostalgic minority that should be free to protest but not be afforded too much importance.

The right-wing opposition Popular Party, which was founded by six former top officials in Franco's regime, has expressed its disagreement with the exhumation and said it was not a topic of concern for Spaniards at this time.

Pablo Casado, one of the two contenders to lead the PP in the party's upcoming convention, said on Monday that he personally "wouldn't waste a single euro" on disentombing Franco and accused the government of "polarizing Spanish society" with "incendiary proposals."

The United Nations have repeatedly reprimanded Spain for not complying with its human rights obligations when it comes to restoring justice to Republican victims of the Civil War and failing to end the impunity enjoyed by officials who committed crimes against humanity during the dictatorship's so-called White Terror, which saw the execution of between 200,000-400,000 of Franco's opponents, according to estimates by various historians.