Ukrainian politician and presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko (L) casts her ballot at a polling station in Kiev, Ukraine, 31 March 2019. EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

Acting Ukrainian President and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko (C) casts his ballot together with family members at a polling station in Kiev, Ukraine, 31 March 2019. EPA/STEPAN FRANKO

Kataryna Bidnosheya casts her ballot during the Ukrainian presidential elections in the village of Velyki Dmytrovychi, Ukraine, 31 March 2019. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

A Ukrainian serviceman fills in his ballot at a special polling station close to a front line near of the East-Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Ukraine, 31 March 2019. EPA/SERGEY VAGANOV

Vasyl Kaplynenko (C) reads his ballot papers during the Ukrainian presidential elections in the village of Velyki Dmytrovychi, Ukraine, 31 March 2019. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Polling stations in Ukraine opened on Sunday as people started casting their ballots in the first round of the country's presidential election.

The election is said to be one of the most unpredictable ones in the democratic history of the country amid predictions that none of the candidates can secure a majority in the first round.

The top two winners in the vote will face off in a second round on Apr. 21.

More than 34 million citizens are eligible to vote in nearly 30,000 polling stations, which opened at 8 am local time (06.00 GMT) and will remain open until 8 pm (18.00 GMT)

The Ukrainians have a record number of 39 candidates to choose from and elect their new president.

The top three in the list are a comedian, the incumbent president, and a former prime minister, who has thrown her hat in the ring for the third time.

The voting takes place after a high-voltage election campaign plagued by accusations and counter-accusations by the contenders.

The voters must elect from a list between the old names and new faces of the Ukrainian politics.

Zelensky, a surprise candidate, is facing off against President Petro Poroshenko along with former Prime Minister Timoshenko.

First results of the exit polls will be announced as soon as the voting closes.

Vote counting will begin at 10.00 pm local time (21.00 GMT), and the participation percentage will be released.

The Central Election Commission of Ukraine is expected to release primary official results on Monday morning.

Poroshenko and Zelensky's parties will carry out parallel countings to project an image of transparency, they will also release the preliminary results early on Monday.

In a country where corruption is one of the major negative aspects, the election campaign closed with fraud allegations against the leading presidential candidates.

While President Poroshenko was accused of manipulating the electoral census and bribing the voters, Timoshenko was accused of using tax havens to pay pressure groups in the United States.

Zelensky is also not free of allegations and was forced to accept that his television producer had stakes in Russian firms at the beginning of the campaign.

Ukrainian police has registered nearly 5,000 reports against vote buying, administrative threats and abuses during the campaign.

According to latest polls of Rating group, Zelensky was clearly leading the presidential race with 26 percent votes while Timoshenko and Poroshenko were fighting at the second place, practically tied with a 17 percent.

The survey also indicated that 15 percent voters had yet not decided.

Among the rest of the candidates,the top three are followed by the leader of the Civil Position party and the former Minister of Defense Anatoly Gritsenko and pro-Russia opposition candidate Yuri Boiko.

The Ukrainian elections follow a two round system, according to which if a candidate does not obtain more than 50 percent vote in the first round, there will be a second round.

All the leads indicate that Sunday's voting is expected to be the first round as it is unlikely that any candidate will secure the necessary majority.

More than 2,300 international observers from 17 countries are supervising the development of the elections.

Russia is not a part of the observation team as Ukraine has banned it by law in its presidential elections.

The Ukrainian parliament took the decision after considering it to be an "aggressor" state.

According to the election commission, around 12 percent of the voters will not be able to excercise their right to vote in the conflict prone areas.

nvc-cae/sk/ssk