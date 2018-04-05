As it has for over a century, on Thursday the mail again began to reach the few residents of a wetland region of eastern Germany thanks to a boat navigating narrow canals, as could be seen in images taken by an epa photographer at the site.

Andrea Bunar, a 47-year-old carrier at the German postal service, kicked off the warm season in which she delivers letters and packages to some 65 households in Lehde, a picturesque town at the heart of the Spreewald reserve in the state of Brandenburg, located to the southeast of Berlin.

"The sun laughs, everything is soaked in yellow colors... exactly like our mail barge," Bunar joked to the local newspaper Lausitzer Rundschau.

This is the seventh year dispatching correspondence for Bunar, although according to Deutsche Post, this peculiar fluvial delivery method has a tradition of around 120 years in the area.

The residents of Lehde lack a road connection to the mainland, but their charming houses are scattered across tiny islands connected with one another by petite bridges, which Bunar uses during the winter season to complete her route on foot.

Using a long pole to propel her nine-meter-long (30-foot) barge forward, Bunar traverses some eight kilometers (five miles) of canals every day.

This quaint service lasts until October, when Bunar is set to dock the lemon-hued barge and go back to relying only on her feet to deliver the mail until the following spring.