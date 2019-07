A picture taken with a tilt-shift lens shows the OPEC headquarters prior to the 176th Meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) conference, 6th Meeting of the OPEC and non-OPEC in Vienna, Austria, 01 July 2019. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Russia and nine other producers linked to OPEC on Tuesday decided to stick to a decision to cut the supply of crude oil until March 31.

The meeting "decided to defend the decision made (in December) for a period of nine months," said Venezuela's oil minister, Manuel Quevedo, following the sixth ministerial meeting of OPEC+ (OPEC and its allies).