Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile Heraldo Muñoz (C), Canadian Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne (R) and New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker (L) make a joint statement before signing the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) in Santiago, Chile, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

(L-R, up) Singapore's Industry and Commerce Minister Lim Hng Kiang, New Zealand's Commerce Minister David Parker, Malaysia's International Relations Secretary General J. Jayasiri, Japan's Economic and Fiscal Policy Secretary of State Toshimitsu Motegi, Mexico's Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo, Peruvian Tourism and Foreign Trade Minister Eduardo Ferreyros, Vietnam's Industry and Commerce Minister Tran Tuan Anh (L-R, down) Brunei's Foreign Trade Second Minister Erywan Dato Pehin, Chile's Foreign Minister Heraldo Muñoz, Chile's President Michelle Bachelet, Australia's Investment, Tourism and Commerce Minister Steven Ciobo and Canada's Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne pose for the family picture before signing the Trans-Pacific Partnership in Santiago, Chile, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

The Minister of State for Economic Policy and Tax of Japan, Toshimitsu Motegi (L), and the second Minister of Foreign Trade of Brunei, Erywan Dato Pehi (R), participate in the signing of the Trans-Pacific Partnership in Santiago, Chile, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

(L-R) The Minister of Commerce and Industry of Singapore, Lim Hng Kiang; New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker; the Secretary General of International Relations of Malaysia, J. Jayasiri; the Minister of Commerce of Canada, François-Philippe Champagne; the Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment of Australia, Steven Ciobo; the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, Heraldo Muñoz; the second Minister of Foreign Trade of Brunei, Erywan Dato Pehin; the Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy of Japan, Toshimitsu Motegi; the Secretary of Economy of Mexico, Ildefonso Guajardo; the Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism of Peru, Eduardo Ferreyros; and Vietnam's Minister of Trade and Industry, Tran Tuan Anh, pose during the signing of the Trans-Pacific Partnership in Santiago, Chile, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Eleven countries on Thursday signed the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a major international trade deal linking nations that have a combined population of 498 million people and account for more than 13 percent of the global economy.

Trade ministers from Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, Japan, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam signed the CPTPP at a ceremony in Santiago presided over by Chilean President Michelle Bachelet.