Vladislav Zhdanov (L), VP of Russia's diamond mining company ALROSA, presents a certificate stating a 58.4 ct diamond, discovered in 2016, in Yakutia (Eastern Siberia) was named after Bolshoi principal ballet dancer, Svetlana Zakharova (R). Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow, Russia, Jan 19, 2017. EFE-EPA (FILE)/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev views a diamond during his visit to the ALROSA diamond assorting center in Mirny, Yakutia, Russia, Feb 6, 2008. EFE-EPA (FILE)/DMITRY ASTAKHOV / RIA NOVOSTI POOL

View of Alrosa flag (R) at the company HQ of the world's largest producer of raw diamonds. Alrosa controls Russia's diamond monopoly. Moscow, Oct 23, 2013. EFE-EPA(FILE)/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russia's Alrosa corporation, one of the world's largest diamond producers, said Friday on its official Twitter account that its miners had discovered two giant-sized diamonds in the northeastern Siberian republic of Yakutia.

The two very large precious stones weighing 97.9 and 85.6 carats were extracted from the "Yubileynaya pipe" diamond mine and are transparent, yellow-hued and octahedral shaped, the company said.