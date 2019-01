A person walks past an advertisement for Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in 2014, in New York, New York, USA, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Two groups of highly sophisticated cyber criminals likely have stolen some $1 billion in cryptocurrency hacks, a sum that accounts for the majority of the money lost in such scams, according to a new report from Chainalysis, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Tuesday.

Moreover, the two entities probably are still active, said Philip Gradwell, the chief economist at Chainalysis, a maker of software that tracks cryptocurrency transactions.