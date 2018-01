US actress Molly McQueen, the granddaughter of US actor Steve McQueen, introduces the new 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt car at the media preview at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 14 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Ford Motor Company executives during the media preview at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 14 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Molly McQueen, granddaughter of US actor Steve McQueen, introduces the 2019 Bullitt Mustang at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 14 January 2018. EPA-EFE/Tannen Maury

Ford Motor Company Executive Vice President and President, North America, Raj Nair introduces the 2019 Ford Ranger pickup truck at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 14 January 2018. EPA-EFE/Tannen Maury

The new 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt (R) car is introduced next to a 1968 Ford Mustang used in the movie Bullitt (L) at the media preview at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 14 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The 2019 Ford Edge ST, with a 335 horsepower engine, is introduced during the media preview at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 14 January 2018. The EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Several dozen prototypes, as well as new SUVs, pickup trucks and cars, will be unveiled on Monday and Tuesday at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, celebrating past good results and the bright future of the automobile sector.

Manufacturers have just closed another stellar year which, although not surpassing the historic record of 17.6 million units in 2016, managed to break the record of 17 million new vehicles sold for the third consecutive year.