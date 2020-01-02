The biggest US banks are expecting 2020 to be another banner year for Wall Street, and although they don't believe there will be a recession and feel that trade tensions with China will lessen they also say that there is a "risk" of increased volatility in the run-up to - and perhaps the aftermath of - the presidential election.

Saying that volatility tends to be higher in election years as opposed to non-election years, JP Morgan Chase added in its strategists' financial outlook report for 2020 that they see the new year as no different in that regard.