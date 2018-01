A view of the building where Japan's Coincheck Inc. company is located in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Members of the media gather in front of the building where Japan's Coincheck Inc. company is located in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A pedestrian walks past the building where Japan's Coincheck Inc. company is located in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

A pedestrian runs past the building where Japan's Coincheck Inc. company is located in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

The Japanese bitcoin wallet and exchange service Coincheck Sunday said that 260,000 people have been affected by the alleged hacking of cryptocurrency NEM and announced that the service will reimburse the missing assets.

In a statement the company explained that it will use its own assets to return to affected customers the equivalent in yen of their investment in the cryptocurrency.