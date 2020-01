A photograph provided by the family of Saliou Traoré shows the late Efe West Africa correspondent whose name now adorns the award created by Spain's state news agency and Casa Africa. EFE/SALIOU TRAORE FAMILY

President of Spain's state news agency Fernando Garrea speaking at a meeting of journalists from Spain and Africa on 30 Novemeber 2019. EFE/FILE/Javier Lizón

Pepe Naranjo receieves his Saliou Traoré award, founded by Efe and Casa Africa, from the president of the Council of State Teresa Fernández de la Vega, Las Palmas, Spain. EFE/Quique Curbelo.

The second edition of the Saliou Traoré Prize in Journalism in Spanish, set up by Efe and Casa África last year was launched on Wednesday, opening up the next three months to candidates to present their work the aims to bring the reality of the African continent to the general public.

Journalists will have until 15 April to submit their work for consideration. EFE