Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) chairman Rod Sims speaks to the media during a press conference regarding the CFMEU in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Jun 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A general view of a ANZ (Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited) bank branch in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Aug 15, 2017 (reissued Jun 1, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian authorities on Tuesday filed charges against ANZ, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank for allegedly manipulating trading in shares through a cartel agreement in 2015.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission also filed criminal charges against John McLean, Itay Tuchman and Stephen Roberts of Citigroup; Michael Ormaechea and Michael Richardson formerly of Deutsche Bank; and Rick Moscati of ANZ.