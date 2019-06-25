Three Chinese banks have denied that they were involved in any investigation related to possible violations of North Korea sanctions after a report about the probe sent their stocks down Tuesday, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE.

The Washington Post reported Monday that three Chinese lenders were found by a United States judge to be in contempt for refusing to comply with subpoenas in an investigation into North Korea sanction violations, a decision which could cut off their access to the US financial system.