Photo combo showing (L-R) chairman, CEO, and president of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett, and founder, chairman, and CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos. EPA-EFE FILE

Three giant firms in the United States - Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase - announced Tuesday their intention to create a company that will provide healthcare for their US employees.

A joint statement by the three companies from their respective main offices said the "independent company" will provide high-quality healthcare at a reasonable cost.