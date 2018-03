A visitor walks past the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS which was showcased at the 39th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, 27 Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Visitors, participants and members of the media take photos during the presentation of the Rolls-Royce Phantom new car model, during the 39th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

People inspect vehicles at a showroom during the 39th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai models pose next the Volvo XC60 Twin Engine car in a showroom during the 39th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

The 39th edition of the Bangkok International Motor Show opened its doors to the public on Wednesday.

Thousands of visitors filed in to the Impact Muang Thong Thani convention center, just north of Bangkok, to view and inspect the latest models on display from the world's leading car manufacturers.