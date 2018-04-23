Pandora, the Disney theme park inspired by the blockbuster movie "Avatar," on Sunday debuted its latest attraction: the Pandora Utility Suit, a working 4.2-ton robot-like mechanical framework like the ones worn in the film for combat operations and to augment humans' strength for industrial tasks.
The new Pandora attraction - located in the Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida - is based on the Amplified Mobility Platform (AMP) seen in the highest-grossing box office success in history.