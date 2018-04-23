Undated photo provided by Disney showing the 4.2-ton mechanical Pandora Utility Suit making its debut on April 22, 2018, at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida. The suit was designed based on the Amplified Mobility Platform as seen in the blockbuster sci-fi movie "Avatar." EFE-EPA/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Pandora, the Disney theme park inspired by the blockbuster movie "Avatar," on Sunday debuted its latest attraction: the Pandora Utility Suit, a working 4.2-ton robot-like mechanical framework like the ones worn in the film for combat operations and to augment humans' strength for industrial tasks.

The new Pandora attraction - located in the Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida - is based on the Amplified Mobility Platform (AMP) seen in the highest-grossing box office success in history.