Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on March 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MEXICAN PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

Four international companies will compete in a restricted bidding process for the construction of a new refinery in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco, Mexico's government said Monday.

"Today will be very important. The bidding process begins for the construction of the new refinery in Dos Bocas," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at a press conference here on the 81st anniversary of then-head of state Lazaro Cardenas' move to nationalize Mexico's oil industry.