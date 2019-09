Members of the United Autoworkers picket outside a General Motors plant in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, Sept. 17. EFE/EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

The 46,000 General Motors employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) entered the second full day of a strike Tuesday as negotiators for the company and union returned to the bargaining table.

Picket lines appeared outside of most of GM's 55 facilities in the United States.