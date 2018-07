An Apple logo at a computer store ahead of the 17 January launch of sales of iPhone smartphones in a tie up with China Mobile, the world's largest mobile operator, in Beijing, China, Jan 15, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ADRIAN BRADSHAW

Apple has around 5,000 employees working on its self-driving vehicle project, according to information disclosed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in a court case on Tuesday.

This data was revealed as part of a legal complaint against a former Apple engineer, Xiaolang Zhang, who has been accused of stealing trade secrets and intellectual property from the US-based tech giant.