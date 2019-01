Sao Paulo police are seen on Jan. 29, 2019, while raiding the home of two engineers who worked for an outsourcing company contracted by Vale and seize documents, cell phones and computers, which seem to indicate the perpetration of document tampering, environmental crimes and homicides. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

At least five people were arrested Tuesday on charges of altering the safety audit of a mining company's tailings dam, whose rupture caused a tragedy in Brazil that up to now has left 65 dead and 279 missing, officials said.

"We searched the home of two engineers who worked for an outsourcing company that works for Vale and confiscated documents that will be analyzed in Minas Gerais," police precinct chief Nico Goncalves, the official in charge of the arrests, said.