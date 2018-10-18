CEO of Swedish telecom giant Ericsson, Borje Ekhholm, presents the company's third quarter results during a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Claudio Bresciani/TT SWEDEN OUT

CEO of Swedish telecom giant Ericsson, Borje Ekhholm, presents the company's third quarter results during a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFA/Claudio Bresciani/TT SWEDEN OUT

The push to build new 5G networks is finally paying off for the world's telecom-equipment makers, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Thursday.

Ericsson AB, the Swedish industry giant, reported its first profit in nine quarters, beating investor expectations and sending its shares sharply higher Thursday. The company cited strong demand from North American carriers for cellular-tower electronics and related equipment. The gear is needed to roll out 5G, a new version of mobile-network technology that promises superfast connections.