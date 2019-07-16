An image taken through the window of the visitor's terrace showing a plane of Irish low cost airline Ryanair arrives at the Hans Koschnick Airport in Bremen, northern Germany, 05 October 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Ryanair Holdings PLC said delays in deliveries of Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX passenger jet will lower growth next summer, forcing Europe's largest budget airline to close some of its bases and make cuts at others this winter, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to Efe on Tuesday.

The carrier said Tuesday it now expects passenger growth of 3% in the summer of 2020, down from an earlier forecast of 7%. Ryanair blamed the lower guidance on expected delays in receiving a fleet of 737 MAXs. The news represents the latest ripple effect across the aviation industry of the grounding of the Boeing jet and the continued uncertainty on when the plane will be able to fly again.