View of a Starbucks logo at one of its stores in Sulphur Springs, Texas. The firm closed some 8,000 of its stores early on May 29, 2018, so that some 180,000 employees could take a 4-hour course on preventing discrimination and racism. EFE-EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

Starbucks closed about 8,000 of its coffee shops all around the country on Tuesday afternoon so that baristas could take a four-hour course designed to combat racial discrimination.

"For several hours this afternoon, we will close stores and offices to discuss how to make Starbucks a place where all people feel welcome," the company announced on Twitter on Tuesday.