A handout photo released by Gem Diamond Jan 15, 2018 shows the presumably world's 5th biggest diamond ever unearthed from the Letseng Diamond Mine near Maseru, Lesotho. EFE-EPA/STR HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A United Kingdom diamond mining company said in a statement Monday that it had discovered a diamond weighing 910 carats (182 grams), making it the world's fifth largest gem-quality diamond of its kind.

The British company, Gem Diamonds Ltd. (LSE: GEMD) said the gem was unearthed at their Letseng mining operation in Lesotho.