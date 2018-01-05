A tuna fish broker checks the quality of a bluefin tuna in the final year-opening auction at Tsukiji Market in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Kiyoshi Kimura (C), who runs the Sushi Zanmai sushi chain restaurant, poses with a tuna cutting knife in front of the bluefin tuna he bid on in the final year-opening auction at Tsukiji Market in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Kiyoshi Kimura (C), who runs the Sushi Zanmai sushi chain restaurant, poses with a tuna cutting knife in front of the bluefin tuna he bid on in the final year-opening auction at Tsukiji Market in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tuna fish brokers check the quality of frozen bluefin tuna in the final year-opening auction at Tsukiji Market in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A tuna fish broker gazes at the tail of tuna to check the quality of frozen bluefin tuna in the final year-opening auction at Tsukiji Market in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tuna fish brokers check the quality of frozen bluefin tuna in the final year-opening auction at Tsukiji Market in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A tuna fish broker looks at the tail of tuna to check the quality of frozen bluefin tuna in the final year-opening auction at Tsukiji Market in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Kiyoshi Kimura (R), who runs the Sushi Zanmai sushi chain restaurant, poses with a tuna cutting knife in front of the bluefin tuna he bid on in the final year-opening auction at Tsukiji Market in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The first tuna auction of the year at the Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo, the biggest wholesale fish market in the world, was held on Friday for the last time in its current location and fetched steep prices as per tradition, with a giant tuna sold for 36.45 million yen ($323,300).

The bluefin tuna, weighing 405 kilograms and sourced from the northern Aomori prefecture, was bought at a per kilo price of 90,000 yen by Yukitaka Yamaguchi, an intermediary for the wholesale fish merchant firm Yamayuki, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.