With a "manifesto in the defense of the oceans," the Osklen brand opened on Monday the second day of the 46th Sao Paulo Fashion Week and set the tone of what promises to be an edition marked by "transposition" and creative demands.

"A manifesto in defense of the oceans, in a conceptual, stylistic and concrete form," Oskar Metsavaht, stylist and creative director of the brand, told the audience in his introduction of what to expect from the latest collection.