A plane of the Irish low-budget airline Ryanair stands at a parking position of the Hans Koschnick Airport in Bremen, northern Germany, Mar.7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

European airlines are bracing themselves for a stormy winter. But stocks are cheap enough that investors prepared to look further out may not have to brace too, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE Monday.

Ryanair stock fell 8 percent Monday morning after Europe's largest budget carrier said profits for its fiscal year through March would likely be 12 perfect lower than it previously expected. A string of strikes across many of its European bases has hit bookings and added to costs.