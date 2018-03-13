Madrid, Mar 13 (efe-epa) Abertis Infraestructuras SA has committed to 4 billion euros ($4.93 billion) of investments between 2018 and 2020, Chief Executive Jose Aljaro Navarro said Tuesday, speaking before a meeting where shareholders will vote on a stake sale that could facilitate the company's potential takeover, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The investment excludes any operations that would lead to non-organic growth, and most of it is earmarked for Brazil, followed by Chile and France, Navarro said at a press conference.