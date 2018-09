Photo of Guido Sandleris, an academic economist with wide international experience will be the new president of Argentina's central bank; he has taught at the London School of Economics and the University of the Andes, and was a visiting researcher at the US Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, the Central Bank of Chile, the Inter-American Development Bank and the IMF. EFE-EPA/Torcuato Di Tella University/File

An academic economist with wide international experience will be the new president of Argentina's central bank in place of Luis Caputo, the government said Tuesday.

Guido Sandleris has been employed since the middle of this year as secretary of economic policy at the Finance Ministry.