The horse-drawn carriage, an icon of the Mexican seaside resort of Acapulco for more than 60 years, is close to disappearing due to a law to protect animals from being mistreated in Guerrero state, which now requires that they all be retired starting Nov. 1.
"Tourists like them a lot, they themselves say so, and it's the best way to enjoy all the sights of the city because we go along at the speed of a horse-trot - which gives us time to describe the places we're passing, the restaurants, the dishes they offer..." carriage-driver Orlando Vallejo Guadarrama told Efe on Tuesday.