The owner of a formerly horse-drawn carriage pulls it himself in Acapulco on Oct. 29, 2019, to show that if it doesn't hurt him, it won't hurt his horse, in protest against Mexico's new Animal Welfare Law that will ban horses from being used that way starting Nov. 1. EFE-EPA/David Guzman

The horse-drawn carriage, an icon of the Mexican seaside resort of Acapulco for more than 60 years, is close to disappearing due to a law to protect animals from being mistreated in Guerrero state, which now requires that they all be retired starting Nov. 1.

"Tourists like them a lot, they themselves say so, and it's the best way to enjoy all the sights of the city because we go along at the speed of a horse-trot - which gives us time to describe the places we're passing, the restaurants, the dishes they offer..." carriage-driver Orlando Vallejo Guadarrama told Efe on Tuesday.