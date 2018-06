A handout photo supplied by Greenpeace showing activists staging a protest outside the headquarters of Spanish bank BBVA in Madrid, Spain, Jun 27, 2018. EFE/GREENPEACE

A group of Greenpeace activists staged a protest outside the headquarters of a Spanish bank on Wednesday over the financing of oil pipelines that pose a threat to the natural environment in North America.

Protesters erected mock piping with banners attached to it reading "No more money for dangerous oil pipelines" and "BBVA destroys the planet."